Euro trades at 4.8338 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83381 US dollar USD 4.25551 Swiss franc CHF 4.49511 British pound GBP 5.4251100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24781 Russian rouble RUB 0.06181 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62681 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60231 gram of gold XAU 235.20641 SDR XDR 5.8989The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.