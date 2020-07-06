Euro trades at 4.8365 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83651 US dollar USD 4.28431 Swiss franc CHF 4.54671 British pound GBP 5.3551100 Japanese yen JPY 4.98181 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.05951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62351 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60941 gram of gold XAU 244.60541 SDR XDR 5.9202The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.