Euro trades at 4.8377 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83771 US dollar USD 4.29351 Swiss franc CHF 4.50081 British pound GBP 5.4253100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97941 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24591 Russian rouble RUB 0.06231 new Turkish lira TRY 0.63171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60581 gram of gold XAU 235.84181 SDR XDR 5.9278The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.