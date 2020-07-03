Euro trades at 4.8378 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83781 US dollar USD 4.30851 Swiss franc CHF 4.55221 British pound GBP 5.3598100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00801 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24891 Russian rouble RUB 0.06071 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62841 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60961 gram of gold XAU 245.76621 SDR XDR 5.9385The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.