Euro trades at 4.8406 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84061 US dollar USD 4.29421 Swiss franc CHF 4.55911 British pound GBP 5.3770100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99191 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24781 Russian rouble RUB 0.06031 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62741 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61191 gram of gold XAU 248.86381 SDR XDR 5.9330The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.