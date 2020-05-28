Euro trades at 4.8421 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84211 US dollar USD 4.39831 Swiss franc CHF 4.53681 British pound GBP 5.3915100 Japanese yen JPY 4.08271 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24841 Russian rouble RUB 0.06191 new Turkish lira TRY 0.64661 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61451 gram of gold XAU 243.74831 SDR XDR 6.0090The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.