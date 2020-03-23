Euro trades at 4.8443 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84431 US dollar USD 4.53161 Swiss franc CHF 4.59721 British pound GBP 5.2518100 Japanese yen JPY 4.09871 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25161 Russian rouble RUB 0.05621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.68641 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63661 gram of gold XAU 217.79391 SDR XDR 6.0999The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES