Euro trades at 4.8567 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.85671 US dollar USD 4.08661 Swiss franc CHF 4.50681 British pound GBP 5.2659100 Japanese yen JPY 3.86531 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.05441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54511 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60311 gram of gold XAU 258.20151 SDR XDR 5.7851The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.