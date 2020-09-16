Euro trades at 4.8586 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.85861 US dollar USD 4.09081 Swiss franc CHF 4.51561 British pound GBP 5.2943100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88771 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.05471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54641 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60541 gram of gold XAU 258.29081 SDR XDR 5.7955The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.