Euro trades at 4.8595 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.85951 US dollar USD 4.11981 Swiss franc CHF 4.52281 British pound GBP 5.3445100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93341 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24621 Russian rouble RUB 0.05491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54631 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60851 gram of gold XAU 257.15201 SDR XDR 5.8255The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.