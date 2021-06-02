Euro trades at 4,9197 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.91971 US dollar USD 4.04001 Swiss franc CHF 4.48081 British pound GBP 5.7129100 Japanese yen JPY 3.67941 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22851 Russian rouble RUB 0.05491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.46911 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63281 gram of gold XAU 246.30621 SDR XDR 5.8286The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.