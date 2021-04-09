Euro trades at 4.9212 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92121 US dollar USD 4.13821 Swiss franc CHF 4.46711 British pound GBP 5.6712100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23091 Russian rouble RUB 0.05361 new Turkish lira TRY 0.51001 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63111 gram of gold XAU 232.33061 SDR XDR 5.8923The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES