Euro trades at 4.9228 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92281 US dollar USD 4.14781 Swiss franc CHF 4.46531 British pound GBP 5.71007100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78571 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23011 Russian rouble RUB 0.05381 new Turkish lira TRY 0.50781 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63321 gram of gold XAU 232.54931 SDR XDR 5.9045The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES