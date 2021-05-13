Euro trades at 4.9265 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92651 US dollar USD 4.08231 Swiss franc CHF 4.49481 British pound GBP 5.7278100 Japanese yen JPY 3.72491 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22881 Russian rouble RUB 0.05491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63241 gram of gold XAU 237.93831 SDR XDR 5.8621The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.