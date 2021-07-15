Euro trades at 4.9277 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92771 US dollar USD 4.16071 Swiss franc CHF 4.55931 British pound GBP 5.7553100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78971 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23171 Russian rouble RUB 0.05611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48611 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64421 gram of gold XAU 245.14231 SDR XDR 5.9303The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.