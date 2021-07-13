Euro trades at 4.9278 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92781 US dollar USD 4.16251 Swiss franc CHF 4.54281 British pound GBP 5.7669100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77351 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23031 Russian rouble RUB 0.05621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48231 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64361 gram of gold XAU 241.91051 SDR XDR 5.9300The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.