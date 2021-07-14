Euro trades at 4.9283 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92831 US dollar USD 4.17921 Swiss franc CHF 4.54751 British pound GBP 5.7874100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78271 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23061 Russian rouble RUB 0.05641 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64601 gram of gold XAU 243.74211 SDR XDR 5.9450The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries