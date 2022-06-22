Euro trades at 4.9469 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94691 US dollar USD 4.70421 Swiss franc CHF 4.87261 British pound GBP 5.7556100 Japanese yen JPY 3.46181 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24411 Russian rouble RUB 0.08851 new Turkish lira TRY 0.27111 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70061 gram of gold XAU 276.48481 SDR XDR 6.2727The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES