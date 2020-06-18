EuroInvent 2020/ UPB: Exceptional success of Romanian inventors for pediatric orthopedics

The Grand Prize of the XII European Exhibition of Innovation and Creativity - EuroInvent was awarded to the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), in partnership with the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, for the invention of an orthopedic device, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest presented 8 inventions at the exhibition-salon dedicated to invention and innovation, as well as scientific research that received one platinum medal, 9 gold medals, 3 silver ones, along with 2 trophies, 27 Special Award and 11 Diplomas of Excellence, offered by the participating entities, representing the results of research and innovation activities, protected by patents and copyrights.

The invention of the Romanian researchers - an orthopedic device for correcting the defect of Talipes Calcaneus / Talipes Calcaneovalgus - will soon become, upon certification, a real support for the health of newborns.

The inventors of this revolutionary equipment are Mihnea Costoiu, rector of UPB, Professor Dr. Catalin Carstoiu, dean of the Faculty of Medicine within UMF "Carol Davila", Professor Dr. Cristian Doicin, dean of the Faculty of Industrial and Robotics Engineering (FIIR) within UPB, Professor Dr. Augustin Semenescu, vice-dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering-UPB, associate professor Dr. Mihaela Ulmeanu within FIIR-UPB, Cristina Doicin - student of the Faculty of Medicine within UMF "Carol Davila" and Mariana Mates from the Central Military Hospital Bucharest.

The orthopedic defect correction device Talipes calcaneus / Talipes calcaneovalgus consists of a fixed subassembly, which is fixed to the foot leg, a movable subassembly, which is attached to the foot of the defective foot, a worm gear - worm wheel and a measuring cover, which is fixed with screws.

In the proposed construction, the orthopedic device corrects the defect of Talipes calcaneus / Talipes calcaneovalgus without the need for plastering or surgery.

A number of 16 universities, 16 national research institutes, 10 companies and 5 individual Romanian inventors participated in EuroInvent.

Organizers of the event were the Romanian Inventors Forum, the Association for Ecology and Sustainable Development, through the Europe Direct Iasi Information Center, "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University, "Al. I. Cuza" University, "Gr. T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy,"George Enescu" University of Arts and the National Research and Development Institute for Environmental Protection.