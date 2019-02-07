European Commission: Timmermans, Dancila agree to relaunch dialogue to implement CVM recommendations

European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila agreed at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday to "relaunch the operational dialogue to implement the recommendations" of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), informed a spokesman for the EC, Christian Wigang.

Frans Timmermans and Viorica Dancila had "an open and constructive discussion." "The First Vice President (Timmermans) reiterated the Commission's concerns and recommendations regarding Romania," according to the spokesperson.

"The Commission is expecting the answer to the letter sent by the First Vice President Timmermans on January 24, 2019. The Prime Minister (Dancila) promised that this answer will be sent by the end of the week," said Christian Wigang.