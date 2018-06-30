European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to attend energy conference in Bucharest

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic will attend on Monday the conference "Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU: Challenges and Opportunities for the Energy Sector", organized by the Intact Media group.

Among the topics of the event are increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy use, reducing energy poverty and protection of the vulnerable consumer, energy accessibility, increasing interconnection and diversifying energy transport routes, maintaining a diversified energy mix: what role nuclear energy and coal have, decarbonisation of the energy sector - the path to a low-carbon emission world (economy, industry, society).Also participating in the conference will be Anton Anton - Energy Minister, Victor Negrescu - Minister Delegate for European Affairs and Dumitru Chirita - President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority.