European Council President Charles Michel, welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

Inquam Photos / George Calin
iohannis Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel was welcomed on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, and the two officials will hold a working meeting dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union.

Prior to this meeting, which will also be attended by the Prime Ministers of Belgium, Hungary and Croatia, President Klaus Iohannis and the president of the European Council will have face-to-face talks and will then make joint press statements.

Afterwards, the working meeting dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union will take place together with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic.

"The consultations held in Bucharest are part of a broader process of defining the European Union's priorities for the period 2024-2029, which started at the informal European Council meeting in Granada on 6 October 2023, when the discussions of the leaders of the EU member states revealed the interest in placing security and defence, global engagement and enlargement of the Union at the top of the European agenda, and strengthening the Union's resilience and competitiveness. On the basis of the coordinates established in Granada, the discussions during the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace will be an opportunity to deepen these elements and to analyse the lines of action at the level of the European Union in order to achieve the common objectives of strengthening the EU's profile at international level, ensuring prosperity and promoting and protecting democracy and European values," the Presidential Administration informed on Tuesday.

Discussions preparing the Strategic Agenda for the next institutional cycle will continue at EU leaders' level, so the European Council can adopt it at its meeting scheduled for the end of June this year.

