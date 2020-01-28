European green deal, climate law to be part of Romania's to do list

A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, digitisation and the financial sector, Romanian senior official with the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry Iulian Octavian Stana said in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to a press statement released by the ministry, Stana and a delegation from Romania attended a high-level public conference on the implementation of the European Green Deal Pact and the European Law on Climate in Brussels on Tuesday that focused on how the European Union will implement its European Green Deal.Politicians, NGO leaders, business leaders and civil society representatives discussed the benefits of the transition to a green economy and net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as how to achieve this ambitious goal.To Romania, the package will be an opportunity for investments and economic growth that will lead to the integration with the economies of the other member states. The available instrument to be used by the member states to get on track to achieving the objectives is the Just Transition Mechanism.Policies implemented in all areas will contribute to carbon neutrality through a socially just transition. The way to attract investments to finance the transition and to gain the trust of the citizens for their active participation in this process are essential."The European Green Deal and the European Climate Law will be part of Romania's to do list for the years to come. To Romania, achieving the new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, digitisation and the financial sector. Romania supports the EU's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, but at the same time we must attach special attention to the social and economic costs incurred by the transitions, "said Stana.At national level, the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry has initiated and will continue discussions with other public entities, business operators and civil society, for the most appropriate approach of the implementation of the European Green Deal in Romania.