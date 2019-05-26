EuropeanElection2019 Voters from 21 countries vote on Sunday to elect future EP

Voters from 21 European Union Member States are invited on Sunday to elect the future European Parliament.
In the first three days of the vote, organised over May 23-26, voters from the Netherlands, UK, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia cast their ballots.
Sunday will feature the vote from most Member States: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.
The European Parliament will publish the first national estimates starting at 6.00 pm (9.00 pm Romania's time), with the first estimate of the new Parliament composition to be announced after 8.15 pm (9.15 Romania's time), depending on the information available at national level.
The estimates from the Member States will be projected during the evening and later on during the night on a huge screen located in the Hemicycle of the European Parliament, the place where 751 MEPs debate and vote, to be transformed in a huge centre for the media representatives, informed the Executive of the European Union, in a pres release. The leaders of the political groups and the candidates of the European Union will also be there to give us their first reactions.
Approximately 1300 journalists from the EU countries and from outside the community bloc will monitor and inform about the vote, from the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.
"The interest mass media has in this election is higher than in the previous election. There were never so many journalists registered for the election night, which clearly proves the increasing importance of this transnational democratic exercise, which is unique in the world," said Jaume Duch, the spokesman for the European Parliament.
According to him, more than 200 journalists are coming from countries not in the EU: 54 from the United States of America, 21 from Japan and 29 from China. Most journalists accredited to this election are from Belgium (259), Germany (207) and Italy (104).
After the 4 days of voting, 751 MEPs will be elected to represent their countries at EU level until 2024. Romania is now represented in the European Parliament by 32 MEPs and in case the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland exits the European Union, it will be represented by 33 MEPs.