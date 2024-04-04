Europe's largest agricultural produce transshipment terminal set up under EUR10 million project

Grampet Group has announced the completion and start of tests for the largest transshipment terminal for agricultural produce in Europe, set up under a project worth EUR 10 million.

Located at Dornesti, Suceava County, at the border with Ukraine, the new terminal is said to mark a new chapter in Grampet Group's efforts to modernise and streamline the railway infrastructure in the region and to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Romania is playing a majo part in the functioning of solidarity corridors created by EU member states to facilitate the transport of goods coming from Ukraine. After the outbreak of the war, the railway operators within Grampet Group have contributed substantially to the fluidisation of traffic and the reactivation of the main corridors on the North-South axis, ensuring the transport of over 1.5 million tonnes of goods related to Ukraine. The new terminal at Dornesti will allow the shipment of 240,000 tonnes of grain and agricultural produce a month, thus becoming a strategic point in streamlining the traffic of goods to the port of Constanta. This EUR 10 million investment is yet another proof of the commitment we made 25 years ago to contribute to the development of the railway transport infrastructure in Romania and to connect to the region. It is a remarkable achievement for Grampet, but also for Romania, and we want to thank our Ukrainian partners and all those who were involved in completing the project," according to Gruia Stoica, CEO of Grampet Group.

The Dornesti terminal, the first operated by Grup Feroviar Roman and the fifth by Grampet Group, is designed to operate around the clock.

With a maximum design capacity of 3 million tonnes, the terminal is equipped with a railcar loading station (128 meters long) and an unloading station (120 meters long), which allow simultaneous loading/unloading of eight railcars. The amenities are similar to those of terminals in sea and river ports, which makes it possible to ship products without loss of quality and at full capacity, namely 500 tonnes per hour.

Modern technological solutions and innovative approaches make it possible to provide optimal indicators of electricity consumption per ton of transhipped product. All technological processes are automated and coordinated by dedicated teams of specialists. In addition, each conveyor line/belt can work on a separate route or simultaneously in pairs, which ensures a continuous and fast transport flow for grain and agricultural produce originating in Ukraine and bound for export via the port of Constanta.

Established 25 years ago, Grampet Group of Companies is today the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe.

The operator has signed agreements with the other sister companies in the group, as well as with state-owned and privately run railway operators from Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Austria and Germany.