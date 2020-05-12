Eurostat: Czech Republic and Romania had lowest percentage of precarious jobs in 2019

Last year, 2.3% of employees in the 27 EU member states between the ages of 20 and 64 had a precarious job, with their employment contract not exceeding three months, and the lowest percentage of precarious jobs was registered in the Czech Republic and Romania, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

The share of precarious jobs as a percentage of total employment has remained relatively stable over the last decade, ranging from a low of 2.3% in 2009 to a high of 2.5% in 2015-2017.Among EU member states, since 2012 Croatia has had one of the highest percentages of precarious jobs. However, from its peak in 2016 (8%), this percentage gradually decreased, reaching 5.8% in 2019.Other EU countries that reported high percentages of precarious jobs in 2019 were France (5%), Spain (3.8%), Belgium (3.6%) and Italy (3.4%).On the other hand, the lowest percentage of precarious jobs was recorded last year in the Czech Republic and Romania (both by 0.2%), Cyprus and Germany (both by 0.3%).In the case of Romania, the percentage of precarious jobs decreased from 0.3% in 2015 to 0.2% in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.Eurostat estimates that data on the precarious employment situation in the EU could change in the coming years, as the EU bloc's economy recovers from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Isolation measures taken to stop the spread of the epidemic have forced many employers to reduce working hours, temporarily stop work or close their businesses permanently.In 2019, the highest percentage of precarious jobs was registered in agriculture, forestry and fishing (9.7%), retail and retail trade, transport, activities related to accommodation and catering services (2.8%), other service activities and activities in which employers are households (2.4%).