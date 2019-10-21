Ex-Minister Laufer: We need a repatriation law; it would be the simplest method to solve work force problem

Many of the Romanians in the diaspora would like to return home, if they had what to return to, if they received a home and a car guaranteed by the Romanian state, and this is why I believe that we need a repatriation law, Ilan Laufer, the former Minister for SMEs and coordinator of the Smart Start USA programme, said.

"We need a repatriation law in Romania and I will fight for it in the next period. I already have a draft prepared and I believe that this would be the simplest method for Romania to solve its work force problem. A repatriation law, as any state in the same situation as Romania has, for Romania is facing the second largest exodus on this planet, after Syria, right now, and it should make something to bring its citizens back home, regardless with whom they vote, this has zero relevance," said Laufer.He offered the "First Home" programme as an example, for it has the lowest rate of non-performing loans in Europe.He also went on to announce the launch on Monday of the third edition of the private programme Smart Start USA, by which there will be offered three grants for the ten best projects on how to extend companies to the American market."This week we will go to Iasi, Constanta, Timisoara and Cluj. I would like to see as many entrepreneurs as possible joining us, so that they will see the opportunities offered by the American market, but also by our market. I want Smart Start USA to become a hub in itself. Starting this year, all the projects to be submitted will be analyzed by the Smart Start USA team, directly, and not by our implementation partners, and then, depending on the necessities, we will see who among them will get involved, and we will decide which will be the best solution. We are also discussing with a company in Romania, I won't give its name for now, about a partnership on everything that it means recruiting abroad and we want to help a little bit with the recruiting IT area too. For Romania has potential and it is a regional hub in IT already, and I believe that the future is closely related to everything that it means IT and technologies," said the coordinator of the programme.The Smart Start USA programme offers support to companies wanting to expand to the American market. The main goal of the programme is to create the first ecosystem in Romania for increasing exports and helping companies running on Romanian capital to go global, with a priority access to the United States of America.So far the programme had three economic missions to the USA, with a new mission being scheduled for the end of this year.