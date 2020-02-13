Excessive deficit procedures start don't exclude increase in wages and pensions forecast for 2020

The starting by the European Commission of procedures against excessive deficit does not exclude the wages and pensions' increases forecast according to the budget for this year, said, on Thursday, the designated Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, at a select conference organized by the European Bank for Investment in Bucharest.

"What we are saying is that the moment we built the budget we took into account the legislation in force, but we are taking note also of the evolution of the economy and the budget. Until now we have no reason for concern. In January we had very good income from VAT, the best since 2016, we returned VAT with one billion more than last year, so at this moment nobody needs to worry, the budget money is there. Moreover, we already paid the increased wages for the budget sector, there is no reason for concern there either. The wages and pensions were foreseen in the budget, there is no discussion," said Citu.He showed that the excessive deficit procedure will certainly be triggered by the European Commission and that that was predictable.Citu also said that the Fiscal Code will not be amended this year, and that the excessive deficit procedure triggering does not mean corrections.

