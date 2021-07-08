Exhibition of works by young children's book illustrators in Nicolae Iorga Park

An exhibition of works by 20 of the most appreciated young Italian illustrators of children's books will open on Thursday in Nicolae Iorga Park in Bucharest.

According to a press release of the Italian Embassy to Romania, the exhibition "Italian Excellencies. The New Generation of Children's Illustrators" is organized by the Bologna Children's Book Fair and promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The exhibition presents works by twenty of the most promising artists: Giacomo Agnello Modica, Andrea Antinori, Michael Bardeggia, Beatrice Cerocchi, Marianna Coppo, Francesca Corso, Cecilia Ferri, Chiara Ficarelli, Marta Pantaleo, Giulia Pastor, Alice Piaggio, Camilla Pintonato, Michelangelo Rossato, Veronica Ruffato, Lorenzo Sangio, Francesca Sanna, Luca Tagliafico, Giulia Tomai, Veronica Truttero."Italian Excellencies," the international exhibition that presents a panorama of illustrations for children, has reached its third edition. The first took around the world internationally recognized illustrators, the second was a tribute paid to Gianni Rodari, while the third is dedicated to young illustrators (aged between 23 and 35) who have become noted for the quality of their drawings, the originality of the content and the ability to create a dialogue between texts and images in a unique and personal way.The exhibition is open until September 12.