Expert Forum requests including of all Moldovan citizens in Romania's vaccination program

Expert Forum (EFOR) requested the Government on Wednesday to support the vaccination of all citizens from the Republic of Moldova, by including them in the Romanian vaccination program, EFOR also launching a petition in this sense, agerpres.ro confirms.

"At this moment, Moldova does not offer access to vaccination for non-essential citizens, so there will be a good addressability for the Romanian vaccination offer for a long period of time after adopting the measure, among all social categories, regardless of region, ethnicity or political orientation. At the same time, the Romanian infrastructure and significant import of vaccines would allow Romania to assist the Republic of Moldova during these difficult times," Expert Forum said.

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and the Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, Expert Forum mentions that the "Romanian vaccination platform would allow scheduling in vaccination centers on Romania's territory for all Romanian citizens which are residents to the left of the Prut River.

"But Expert Forum is concerned by the fate of the other inhabitants of the Republic of Moldova, who do not have Romanian citizenship, but are in close contact to them, often being members of the same family. There are enough situations in which a spouse has double citizenship and the other does not; or where elderly parents did not manage to re-claim their Romanian citizenship, but their children did. Thus, an artificial splitting is created for accessing the vaccine - so for the perspective of normalizing life - among people living together," the document shows.

"The diversification of available vaccines in Romania, especially after the arrival of the Johnson&Johnson serum that is administered in a single dose and can be stored under normal conditions, simplifies the logistics for which there is a need for the mobile teams," Expert Forum also considers.

"Romania is not even the only country in the region which is vaccinating foreign citizens: It is well known that Serbia offers this in centers in Belgrade and Novi Sad to those from beyond the border who can come there, from Bosnia, Croatia or even Austria. The initiative achieved great success and public visibility, although the serums are predominantly Chinese or Russian made. All the better would a Romanian campaign be received in the Republic of Moldova with vaccines used in the European Union. If Serbia can vaccinate Austrian citizens, there is no reason why Romania could not do this for the population of a smaller state, such as the Republic of Moldova," EFOR also said in its letter.

The petition launched by EFOR, which can be signed by citizens who support for this proposal, is available on the website www.expertforum.ro/vaccin-covid-toti-cetatenii-moldova.