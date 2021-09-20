Expo 2020 Dubai/ Romania's Pavilion - design inspired by Brancusi; materials used to be recycled

Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (October 1 - March 31, 2022) was built in the spirit of maximum simplicity, "a purity that is inspired by Brancusi's legacy", and the materials used will be recycled at the end of the exhibition, Adrian Soare, the pavilion's architect, said on Monday.

The concept is "New Nature", transposed into design.

"We tried to use a very simple, very clean design, using as many natural materials, recyclable materials, recycled materials as possible. (...) All materials used in the pavilion will enter a recycling process after its closure. The design aims at maximum simplicity, a purity that is inspired by Brancusi's legacy," the architect told a press conference organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).The creation of this one-thousand-square-meter pavilion also involved the modification of the facades of the building, with perforated sheet metal waves that "reproduce images from Romania's nature - Bigar Waterfall and an image of the Danube in the Dobrogea area".The allocated budget amounts to 24 million lei, detailed Commissioner General of the Romanian Section at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ferdinand Nagy."The Romanian Pavilion, developed around the concept of 'New Nature', suggests the idea of a fragile balance between nature and technology, a turning point in the development of human society, which must identify and choose the most sustainable development solutions for the future," Ferdinand Nagy pointed out.He specified that the sections of the exhibition are "Concept and Manifesto", "Design and Tradition", "Natural Spotlight", "H2Ro".Romania's Day will also be organized during Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 1, 2022. AGERPRES