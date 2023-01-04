 
     
Extraordinary New Year's concert 'A Musical Journey - Venice,' at Romanian Athenaeum on Wednesday

bucuresti.travel
ateneul roman

The Extraordinary New Year's Concert, the 9th edition, "A Musical Journey - Venice," is taking place on Wednesday, as of 7.00 pm, at the Romanian Athenaeum, told Agerpres.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to enter the new year with enthusiasm and fresh energy, while listening to the splendid chords of classical music, listening to famous arias and duets performed by soprano Rodica Vica and baritone Alexandru Constantin, accompanied by the Symphactory Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Tiberiu Soare," informs the website iabilet.ro.

The concert programme includes compositions by Vivaldi, Monteverdi, Mozart, Rossini, Verdi and Donizetti.

The minimum recommended age for this show is 10 years, inform the organizers.

The event is organized by the Calea Victoriei Foundation.

