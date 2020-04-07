Families of nine newborns from Timisoara Municipal Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus

The families of nine newborns from Timisoara Municipal Hospital, confirmed positive for the coronavirus test, are isolated at home and will be tested, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru announced on Monday evening.

"Mothers have tested negative, the newborns are the ones who are tested and have a positive test, given the contacts they had with the medical staff at the Newborn Section, we are reevaluating everything that testing newborns entails, and depending on the outcome, we will continue the action accordingly. Nine of the mothers are currently at home with asymptomatic newborns, but we are resuming all the assessments, including newborn tests. In the investigation, the whole family is in isolation at home and the whole family will be tested," Tataru told private broadcaster Antena 3.

Ten newborns from Timisoara Municipal Hospital were found positive for the coronavirus test, their mothers having negative results, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the quoted source, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, asked the Timisoara Public Health Directorate to start an emergency investigation on the mentioned medical unit regarding this case.