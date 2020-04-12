Father Dobos: If we cannot go to Christ, then it is He who enters our homes and hearts

Catholic Christians celebrate this Sunday the Resurrection of the Lord - Easter, the most important holiday of Christianity, but due to the restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, the divine services are celebrated without worshipers attending and broadcast online.

No military ordinance can hinder the resurrected Christ and because we cannot go to Him, is is He who enters our homes and hearts, says the spokesman of the Roman Catholic Archbishopric of Bucharest, Father Francisc Dobos.

"We are living times of trial and we would have never imagined that in modern times we would be faced with this impossibility to participate in the Feast of Resurrection. No war would have driven us away from the church. And look, a virus does it. We have this bad feeling that our faithful cannot confess and receive Holy Communion. But we strongly believe that all the measures imposed by the authorities are there to save us. For our redemption we have the Resurrection of Jesus, but for the rescue of our lives we have all these precautionary measures that prevent us from getting infected with this virus," Father Dobos told AGERPRES.

He emphasized that "it is important to live our faith at home."

"Let the Risen Jesus heal us and actually rise us from our fear. The fear of the virus, but also the fear of others, of this pandemic of a - I would dare to say - collective hysteria, if I am allowed to use this expression. Our homes will be the places from where we will resurrect. And we need to rediscover this richness, live the Resurrection of Christ in our homes, since we are unable to go to church. We cannot go to take Light, then let the Light enter our homes. Because Christ who raised from the dead is not hindered by any military ordinance. He comes to us. If we cannot go to Him, then it is He who enters our homes and our hearts. We need to rediscover faith and be creative in living the Resurrection this year. A blessed Easter for you all! Christ Is Risen!," was the greeting of spokesman of the Roman Catholic Archbishopric of Bucharest, Francisc Dobos.