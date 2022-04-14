Feature film Metronome, directed by Alexandru Belc, in official selection at Cannes

Director Alexandru Belc will debut with his first feature film, Metronom (Metronome), at the Cannes Film Festival, as part of the Un Certain Regard section.

According to the film's synopsis, while Ion Tiriac and Ilie Nastase are playing the Davis Cup Final against the US in 1972, two highschoolers are in love and write letters to the Metronom radio show at Radio Free Europe. When the boy receives approval to definitively leave the country together with his family, the two teenagers know they have to break up, but they weren't expecting their last days together to become decisive for their entire life."It's a period I first knew through music: Janis Joplin, Doors, Mircea Florian. The film is the story of a generation who yearned for freedom, a generation put to the test by the communist regime of the 70's. It's a love story between two teenagers, but also a personal story of betrayal, liberty, forgiveness," said Alexandru Belc, who is both screenwriter and director for the film.Metronom is a production of Strada Film International (Romania), Midralgar (France) and Chainsaw Europe.