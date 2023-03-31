Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Romania on Monday

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.

According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European policy, security and energy. A joint press conference is planned after the talks.

Afterwards, Chancellor Scholz will be received with military honours by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

After the meeting with Prime Minister Ciuca, the German official and President Iohannis will meet the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, for a joint discussion. During this meeting, issues of further support to the Republic of Moldova will be discussed. A joint press conference is planned after the meeting.

Chancellor Scholz will also hold a dialogue with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and will later meet representatives of the German minority in Romania.

"The visit of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlines the significant importance of our bilateral relations with Romania, which are closer and more reliable than ever. With this visit, together with our Romanian partners, we are sending an important signal as to Europe's unity, especially in these difficult times of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition to a number of bilateral topics, the discussions will focus on support and solidarity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I would like to thank Romania, our close partner and friend, for its support and readiness to help Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," says German Ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer