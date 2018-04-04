FIC: Bureaucracy in Romania, uncompetitive; lacks transparency in adopting public policies

Foreign investors describe the bureaucracy in Romania as uncompetitive compared to other locations in Europe where they are unfolding activities and complain about the lack of transparency and consistency in the adoption and implementation of public policies, reads a press release of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES.

The FIC message for policy makers is that, as long as the index of business milieu perception in Romania suggests rather mistrust, the chances of attracting new significant investments are minimal.In conclusion, the Council shows, in the short term, the economic outlook looks good and a significant part of the FIC member companies anticipates a growth in business in Romania, but medium and long-term investments, the only ones catalysing sustainable growth, will not materialize if there is no change in the perception of existing investors about the stability and predictability of public policies in Romania.A survey among FIC members shows that more than 70% of them say that the developments in the last 6 months have lowered their confidence in the business milieu in Romania and they believe that it has deteriorated.According to the FIC, foreign investments in Romania reached 4.5 billion euros in 2017, in very slight increase compared to 2015 or 2016, but at half the level recorded in the years 2007 - 2008.