Film director Afrim: Young people want a culture in their own language

Film and theatre director Radu Afrim says that Culture Day should be "about facts" and that, beyond paying homage "to poets' statues," there is a need for investment in culture.

"Culture Day is about facts. Politicians should not jump with a wreath of flowers placed on the plinth of culture, but with the construction of modern cultural centres. Look, in the town where I was born, Beclean, this spring a huge cultural centre opens living up to European standards, with a cinema hall and performance halls," says Afrim.

He adds that the young people should be understood that they want "a culture in their language," and "the time of Eminescu" [regarded as 'the national poet', 1850-1889 - editor's note] will also come "to their agenda."

One of the weak points of the local culture, says Afrim, is the fact that we are too isolated in the European context.

"It is difficult to position myself as a drone above Romanian culture and make diagnoses. Maybe we are still too isolated in the European context, with few exceptions. But that does not say anything about the value level of the cultural products that we deliver to the communities."

According to him, money and native creative intelligence are needed to promote culture.

"Promotion means money and native creative intelligence. Those who promote culture should be at least in the same league of imagination and creativity as those who produce culture. What use is me making a show that the citizens of Mars will die for but it is promoted inefficiently?" adds Afrim.