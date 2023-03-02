Filming has begun on movie 'Morometii 3', to be released in cinemas in autumn 2024

Filming for "Morometii 3", the sequel to the story of the family that conquered the hearts of Romanians, began 35 years after the release of the first part and just five years after it returned to the spotlight with the second part.

According to Libra Films, the Morometi saga returns to the screen under the direction of the same Stere Gulea and is also captured on camera by cinematographer Vivi Dragan Vasile.

Filming on Morometii 3 will take place during the course of 2023 in Talpa, Teleorman county (just 45 kilometres from Silistea-Gumesti, the birthplace of writer Marin Preda), but also in Sinaia, Bucharest, Golesti and several villages around the capital.

"The Morometi House, in the village of Talpa, is the same house where the filming took place in the summer of 1985, but also in 2017. The latter required an impressive effort from the production team, who practically rebuilt the house from the sketches and images of the old one, rebuilt by set designer Cristian Niculescu," according to the source.

While the first film was a fairly faithful adaptation of the novel, the sequel was inspired by "Morometii, vol. 2", "Life as a prey" and Marin Preda's journalistic activity, the third part is based on an original script by Stere Gulea.

"I'm glad that Morometii is going ahead and I'm encouraged by director Stere Gulea's proposal, which focuses on the moral and social turmoil generated by the birth of the most important post-war novel in Romanian literature. It will undoubtedly be an essential film for understanding the 1950s, as we will see the dilemmas and conflict of an intellectual with the temptation of compromise of any kind. I hope it will be at least as successful as the film released in 2018," said producer Tudor Giurgiu.

"Morometii 3" is a Libra Films production, made with the support of the National Cinematography Centre.

The film will be released in Romanian cinemas in autumn 2024, and it will be distributed by Transilvania Film.AGERPRES