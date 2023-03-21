FinMin Caciu thinks govt's decision on insurance market will be approved next week, at the latest

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu stated on Tuesday that the Government will approve the decision regarding insurance next week, at the latest.

The Minister of Finance was asked if it is a sustainable measure the one proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), that all insurance companies return to the prices of March 2022.

"It is a measure we are coming up with for a period of six months, to protect consumers. Today, the draft law came, I was in a meeting, now I understand that the draft law came from the ASF. I can give you the details yes, from tomorrow onwards. The responses must still be given by the ASF (...) There will not be an ordinance, it will be a decision of the Government and I believe that it will be approved by the Government next week, at the latest. (...) The Government's decision comes to protect the consumer in period of time during which the ASF must come up with an action plan, so that at the end of this intervention, the market works to the benefit of the consumer," Caciu stated at the Palace of Parliament.

The Finance Minister added that the Government's intervention must be accompanied by an action plan of the Financial Supervision Authority to submit to Parliament in order to strengthen the insurance legislation. AGERPRES