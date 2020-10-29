FinMin Citu: Inflation not to rise, interest rates to continue to fall

Inflation will not rise and interest rates will continue to fall, with Romania having an advantage over the rest of Europe, that it can push the economy through interest rates, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Inflation will not rise and interest rates will continue to fall. Interest rates have fallen every month this year and will continue to fall. Here, again, it is an asset of Romania. Romania still has room to push the economy through interest rates. Interest rates still have room to decrease. Mandatory minimum reserves again. So we can inject more liquidity into the economy and we can push the economy," Citu told Radio Guerrilla.

The finance minister also assured that the economy will not be closed, as happened in the first months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other news, the finance minister said he did not believe in entrepreneurship education in schools, but in that gained through practice.