FinMin Citu: PNL government responsible, has solutions for both sides, spending and income

The PNL government is responsible, it has solutions for both the spending and the income side so to mend the "mess" and "populism" of the last years' PSD governments, the Public Finance Minister Florin Citu writes on his Facebook page.

When talking about spending he refers to the reorganisation of the administrative staff, and when talking about incomes he points to the ANAF (Tax collection authority, ed. n.) computerisation.He also says that the social care spending increase's dynamic is depending as in any other country of the world on the economy's evolution and the budgetary cashing, "particularly as regards Romania where 2/3 of the current expenses are going to salaries and social assistance"."In addition, the doubling of the children benefits worth 7.5 billion RON has not been included in the state budget and it needs supplementary income - larger than the already budgeted and/or spending cuts. From the first moment I looked for the analysis done by the PSD for the Pension Law. I looked for the financing source. Couldn't find it. It doesn't exist. I did the same when it came to the amendment introduced in Parliament that is doubling the children allowances. There either I've found no financing source. That is supreme irresponsibility on the Social-Democrats' behalf who in desperation to save their image are ready to blow Romania up," minister Florin Citu writes.