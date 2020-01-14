FinMin Citu: The change of governance has brought Romania back to the investors' attention

Romania has changed direction and the investments are no longer penalised or overtaxed, and the change of the Government has brought our country back to the investors' attention, Finance Minister Florin Citu said.

"Today, I've started in Vienna three days of talks with investors around the world interested in Romania. The change of governance in November last year has brought Romania back to the attention of these investors. The competition for capital is harsh, not just with the countries in the region. This is why I came to show that Romania has changed direction and investments in our country are no longer penalised or overtaxed, as the Socialists have done it in the past three years," Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.Public Finance Minister Citu participates in Vienna, on 14 and 15 January, in the Central and Eastern European Forum 2020 - Euromoney.According to a release of the relevant ministry, the topics included on the agenda of the Euromoney Conference are aimed at the macroeconomic outlooks for Central and Eastern Europe for 2020 and a delve deeper into the economies of the individual countries of the region.Moreover, on 16 January, Florin Citu will also attend the UniCredit conference.