FinMin Citu:Personnel expenditures of public sector are 109 B lei/year;postponement of some expenses for 2021 analysed

The highest expenditures of the budget are those for social assistance and personnel so that we must reassess these sectors or that part of the budget with high expenses, to see whether we can postpone them for 2021, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu told Realitatea Plus private television station on Thursday.

"The expenditures with the personnel of the public sector are 109 billion lei per year. (...) The highest expenses in the budget are social assistance and expenditures with the personnel," Citu said.

He did not comment on the measures which Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru have recently announced, through which the employees of the budget system are to enter technical unemployment by rotation, mentioning only that such document doesn't exist at the Finance Ministry.

Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru announced on Wednesday evening, through a Facebook post, that a draft normative act has been prepared which is aimed at technical unemployment for public institutions, with employees having the possibility to stay home, by rotation, an equal number of days per month.