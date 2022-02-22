FinMin: Drawing investments and developing economic relations with US, strategic goals for Romania

Drawing investments and developing economic relations with the US represent two strategic points that should be capitalised on in the coming period, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said at the meeting with members of the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO).

"Drawing investments and developing economic relations with the US are two strategic goals for Romania, both countries having a special potential for strengthening economic cooperation," Adrian Caciu is quoted as saying in a Finance Ministry release sent to AGERPRES.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, and was attended by representatives of AMRO member companies, including Bell Flight, Citibank, S2 Global and Lockheed Martin.

The main topics of discussion were the priority measures of the Ministry of Finance this year, which aim at fiscal consolidation and the allocation of resources for the development of the business environment, in order to stimulate activities that generate added value and new jobs in areas of strategic importance for the Romanian economy, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this sense, the Minister of Finance highlighted the priority he gives to the macroeconomic stability of Romania, the permanent dialogue with the business environment for the improvement of the transparency and the predictability of the fiscal regime.

In their turn, the representatives of the American companies appreciated the openness showed and presented proposals for the intensification of the bilateral commercial exchanges, the release reads.