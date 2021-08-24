 
     
FinMin on zero taxes on minimum wage: I find it hard to believe that we can apply at this time

Inquam Photos / George Calin
dan vilceanu

The Minister of Finance, Dan Vilceanu, considers that the non-taxation of the minimum wage, even for certain categories of taxpayers, is a difficult measure to apply at this moment, when the budget deficit must be pursued.

On the other hand, the minister argues that once there is a category of taxpayers who do not pay taxes and others will want to benefit from the same regime.

He thus answered a question regarding a proposal of the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, regarding the non-taxation of the minimum wage. At the end of July, Nasui pointed out that non-taxation of the minimum wage could be a solution for keeping the workforce in the country, and this measure could start on January 1, 2022 in a private sector, which could be HoReCa.

The minister of finance also referred to a possible ratio of the minimum wage to the minimum consumption basket and explained that this is a complicated discussion given that prices are constantly changing and the value of the minimum basket is changing, which would mean unpredictability.

Regarding a possible increase in pensions, the minister stated that the authorities will analyze whether they can engage in such an approach, Agerpres informs.

