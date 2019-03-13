FinMin Teodorovici: Standard & Poor's soon-to-be-released final report, a very good conclusion for Romania

Standard & Poor's (S&P) will release its final report within days and it will result in a very good conclusion for Romania, although not to have a state budget approved for almost one quarter does create problems on the external market, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici told private broadcaster Antena 3 on Wednesday night.

The minister added that in case President Klaus Iohannis promulgates the state budget, the projects start being unlocked, the allowances can be paid and there will be no problem until the end of the year.

"Not to have a state budget for almost one quarter can cause problems for one's external market. We have to take some steps after the state budget is promulgated, hopefully as soon as possible. In the following days a final report of the Standard & Poor's will be published that will conclude the exchange of information between us and them, and it will result, I'm telling you, in a very good conclusion for Romania," the Finance minister stressed.

In context, he stated that "huge amounts" were allocated to two important areas, Health care and Education, and emphasised that there will be no investment bills that will not receive support from the Ministry of Public Finance.

"It is a budget that gives a chance to this country to develop, and at a sustained pace. I know it seems hard to believe that all this money be spent in a single year. We allocate huge amounts for Education and Health care, two important areas. There will be no investment bill to have no support from the Finance Ministry," he added.

On the other hand, Teodorovici stressed that spending will be cut, and structures with no justification will be slashed.

The minister specified that the 2019 state budget is based on an economic growth's prognosis of 5.5pct and reminded that since 2016 until now, the economic advance (Gross Domestic Product, ed. n.) is over 30pct.

"It's fantastic. I had talks with other European counterparts. It is about appreciative talks. I mean, there is appreciation for the way Romania is progressing in the economic area," Eugen Teodorovici asserted.

