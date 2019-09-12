FinMin to participate in ECOFIN informal meeting in Helsinki, 13-14 September

Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici participates in the period 13-14 September in Helsinki in the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN), organised by the Finish Presidency of the EU Council and in the EUROGROUP meeting in extended format, the relevant ministry announced on Thursday.

The meeting agenda includes topics such as the consolidation of actions on climate changes, hybrid threats and the resistance of the financial market infrastructure, relaunching the Capital Markets Union, the budget rules of the EU, energy taxation.

The talks within the extended Eurogroup meeting will aim at the budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness (BICC), governance, modulation, funding, allotment methodology, as well as arrangements for non-euro states.