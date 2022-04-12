 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Fire breaks out at Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital in Bucharest

ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov
UPU bagdasar Arseni

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Emergency Department of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital in Bucharest.

"Around 7 o'clock we were informed of a fire in the Emergency Department of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital. The first responders at the scene found that smoke was coming from the roof. A team was made to extinguish the fire and to evacuate the people inside," according to the Bucharest-Ilfov emergency Management Inspectorate (ISUBIF).

No flame or smoke is observed at this time. No one was injured, the source said.

Eight water and foam fire trucks, seven special response crews, three extricating devices and three escalators were used.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.