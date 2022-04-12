Fire breaks out at Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital in Bucharest

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Emergency Department of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital in Bucharest.

"Around 7 o'clock we were informed of a fire in the Emergency Department of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital. The first responders at the scene found that smoke was coming from the roof. A team was made to extinguish the fire and to evacuate the people inside," according to the Bucharest-Ilfov emergency Management Inspectorate (ISUBIF).No flame or smoke is observed at this time. No one was injured, the source said.Eight water and foam fire trucks, seven special response crews, three extricating devices and three escalators were used.