Firefighter Iulian Rotariu finishes second in The Track Namibia

F. P.
Iulian Rotariu

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu from the northern Botosani Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) finished second in the ultra-marathon in the Namibian desert, announced the organizer of the competition, Canal Aventure.

According to the cited source, the only Romanian participant in the race finished the 520-kilometer race behind Swiss Marco Jaeggi, after winning two of the nine stages of the ultra-marathon.

"Iulian Rotariu continues to amaze the world with the strength, determination and ambition with which he supports the cause of children with autism in Botosani, by running in the most extreme conditions. Even though he failed to take the first step of the podium in the ultramarathon in the Namibian desert, as he has become accustomed to in recent years, the second place is more than honorable.Not only did he manage to finish the 520-kilometer race, unlike eight other competitors who left the competition after the first stages, but he was a strong opponent for Swiss Marco Jaeggi, the gold winner. Moreover, he crossed first the finish line for two days in a row," ISU Botosani's representatives wrote on the Facebook page of the institution.

The Track Namibia is considered one of the heaviest ultra-marathons in the world. In addition to the 520-kilometer distance, which was covered in nine stages, the competitors had to face extreme temperatures, exceeding 50 degrees during the day, and below zero degrees at night.AGERPRES

